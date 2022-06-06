Indore: 1.6L students allotted seats in UG courses, PG list today

Representative photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

Nearly 1.6 lakh students were allotted seats in undergraduate courses offered by government and private colleges in the state through centralised online admission counselling on Monday.

The students received information on seat allotment on their mobile phones even as the information about the same reached colleges late due to which cutoff could not be declared.

This year, the Department of Higher Education (DHE) has allowed one round of centralised online counselling and three rounds of college-level counselling.

For the online round, as many as 2,11,777 students had registered of which 1,80,134 got their documents verified. From the students found eligible for pursuing UG courses, DHE made the allotment on Monday.

The allotment messages started reaching the mobile phones of students around 2 pm on Monday. DHE sources said that a total of 1,60,780 were sent messages. Some students claimed that they were allotted colleges they had not chosen.

However, DHE rubbished the claims saying that allotment was based on merit and was done through computerised system.

As the allotment details reached late to the colleges they could not calculate and declare the cutoffs. The cutoffs are now expected on Tuesday.

Students whose names are featured in the admission list will have to report to the college and submit fees for confirmation of admission by June 11.

On June 12, they will get a chance of upgradation, a new facility provided by DHE for students of conventional courses from this year.

In case a seat is allotted through upgradation in the second round of counselling, the candidate has to join the upgraded option and his/her earlier allotted seat shall be cancelled automatically and will be allotted to another eligible candidate as per merit.

64K students register for admission

The DHE will release a list of students granted admission in PG courses on Tuesday. The students allotted seats in PG courses will have to submit fees in their respective colleges till June 13 for confirmation of admission.

For PG courses, about 64,000 students from across the state have registered and 51,000 students have got documents verified.

Girls top in reporting

Along with the allotment, the process of reporting in the colleges has also started. In this, the girls seem to be outperforming the boys. On the first day, 1943 students – including 1198 girls - reported to the colleges for confirmation of admission.