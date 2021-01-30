Indore: 16K farmers of district get Rs 3.24 cr in their accounts





Indore: Under the Farmers’ Welfare Scheme of the State Government, a total of Rs 3,24,22000 was transferred to the bank accounts of total 16, 211

farmers of the district on Saturday.



Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan transferred Rs 400 crore to

the bank accounts of 20 lakh farmers under the Chief Minister Kisan

Kalyan Yojana during the state level program organized in Sagar.



A district level program was organized at the DAVV auditorium in

the presence of Usha Thakur, Minister of Tourism and Culture. On this

occasion Collector Manish Singh, Additional Collector Mayank Agarwal,

District Panchayat CEO Himanshu Chandra and concerned departmental

officers-employees and farmers of the district were present. During

the programme, a live broadcast of Chief Minister Chouhan's address was

telecast here in auditorium also.



Minister Thakur distributed symbolic checks of Rs 2,000 each to 22

farmers from various tehsils of the district. Along with this, two

farmers were given work order of Rs 77, 820 and Rs 61, 730 under Prime Minister Agricultural Irrigation Scheme and two farmers were given credit of Rs 72,000 and credit of Rs 48,000 under Animal Husbandry Farmers Credit Card Scheme.