Indore: 16K farmers of district get Rs 3.24 cr in their accounts

Indore: Under the Farmers’ Welfare Scheme of the State Government, a total of Rs 3,24,22000 was transferred to the bank accounts of total 16, 211
farmers of the district on Saturday.
Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan transferred Rs 400 crore to
the bank accounts of 20 lakh farmers under the Chief Minister Kisan
Kalyan Yojana during the state level program organized in Sagar.
A district level program was organized at the DAVV auditorium in
the presence of Usha Thakur, Minister of Tourism and Culture. On this
occasion Collector Manish Singh, Additional Collector Mayank Agarwal,
District Panchayat CEO Himanshu Chandra and concerned departmental
officers-employees and farmers of the district were present. During
the programme, a live broadcast of Chief Minister Chouhan's address was
telecast here in auditorium also.
Minister Thakur distributed symbolic checks of Rs 2,000 each to 22
farmers from various tehsils of the district. Along with this, two
farmers were given work order of Rs 77, 820 and Rs 61, 730 under Prime Minister Agricultural Irrigation Scheme and two farmers were given credit of Rs 72,000 and credit of Rs 48,000 under Animal Husbandry Farmers Credit Card Scheme.