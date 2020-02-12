Indore: 167 out of 280 colleges still to provide details for AISHE

Indore: As many as 167 out of 280 colleges under the umbrella of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) have not provided information sought for All India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE).

The university has uploaded the list of colleges, which are still to provide details for AISHE and asked them to do the needful. The list includes about 35 government colleges.

In a letter addressed to the colleges, registrar Anil Sharma asked them to upload on AISHE website the information related to number of students, faculty members, infrastructure, facilities available on their campuses by February 25.

The MHRD survey covers all institutions in the country imparting higher education. Data is being collected on several parameters such as teachers, student enrollment, programmes, examination results, education finance and infrastructure. Indicators of educational development such as institution density, gross enrollment ratio, pupil-teacher ratio, gender parity index, per student expenditure are also calculated from the data collected through AISHE. The objective of collecting the data is to make informed policy decisions and research for development of education sector.