Indore: 16 lakh earthen lamps likely to be lit up at Pitra Parvat on Sunday night

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Devotees of Lord Hanuman are set to celebrate the big day when Pitreshwar Hanuman Dham at Pitra Parvat came into existence last year.

On completion on one year of the special day, Deepdan Mahotsav is being organised at Pitreshwar Dham on Sunday. Devotees began visiting the hillock called Pitra Parvat in large numbers since early morning.

About 16 lakh earthen lamps will be lit up at the hillock on Sunday night. All lamps will be lit with a flame brought from Ayodhya. The temple of Lord Hanuman at the hillock below the giant idol of the Lord has been decked up.

National BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, who heads the event, arrived in the city on Saturday night from West Bengal where he is busy campaigning for assembly elections.