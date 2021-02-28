Indore: 16 lakh earthen lamps likely to be lit up at Pitra Parvat on Sunday night

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Devotees of Lord Hanuman are set to celebrate the big day when Pitreshwar Hanuman Dham at Pitra Parvat came into existence last year.
On completion on one year of the special day, Deepdan Mahotsav is being organised at Pitreshwar Dham on Sunday. Devotees began visiting the hillock called Pitra Parvat in large numbers since early morning.
About 16 lakh earthen lamps will be lit up at the hillock on Sunday night. All lamps will be lit with a flame brought from Ayodhya. The temple of Lord Hanuman at the hillock below the giant idol of the Lord has been decked up.
National BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, who heads the event, arrived in the city on Saturday night from West Bengal where he is busy campaigning for assembly elections.
Over 15,000 devotees will participate and light 16 lakh earthern lamps at the event. The whole hillock has been decorated with saffron flags. A rangoli measuring 1,600 square feet has been made, which took three days. From early Sunday morning, puja was performed in the temple in presence of saints who have arrived from different parts of the country. Kalidas Maharaj from Kamakhya Dham and his disciple Madhusudanand Maharaj made preparations for Deepdan festival.
Separate sectors have been made for Deepdan. Over 10,000 litres of mustard oil will be used to light up the lamps. Over 15,000 people will light the lamps with mustard oil. The sadhus to be present on occasion include Narendra Giri Maharaj, Mahamandaleshwar Kanakeshwari Devi and Uttam Swami. Keeping in view the crowd thronging Pitri Parvat in the evening, 200 policemen will be deployed.