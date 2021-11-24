Indore: 157 cases found in past 10 days, more in private hospitals

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): There is no relief from the increasing number of dengue cases as 15 more people have tested positive. With this, the total number of cases has reached 1,066. The deadly vector-borne disease is spreading its tentacles swiftly and with more intensity this month compared to the last month.

As many as 262 cases were found in the last 23 days—an average of about 11 cases daily.

According to district malaria officer Dr Daulat Patel, these 15 people were found dengue-positive on Tuesday, including 5 males and 10 females. “Now, the dengue cases are stable as the daily number has stuck to 12-15 in the past couple of days. We believe that the number of cases will decrease in the coming days and it’ll drop to its lowest level soon,” Dr Patel said. He added that dengue mosquitoes breed in clean water and it is mainly up to the people to prevent waterlogging and wear full-sleeve clothes to avoid the disease.

Of the total number of dengue cases in the city, 652 were males, while 414 were females, including 266 children. “There are a total of 22 active cases in the city out of which 12 are admitted to hospitals,” Dr Patel added.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, November 24, 2021, 02:03 AM IST