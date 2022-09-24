Indore: 1,500+ participants, 150 colleges, 21 events at Atharv that begins on high note

Indore:

IIM Indore's campus was full of enthusiasm, energy, and excitement as the annual management and cultural fest of IPM course commenced on Friday. A total of 1,500 participants from 150 colleges are competing in 21 events at the fest which is being held in offline mode after a gap of two years.

The inauguration of the fest took place in the presence of IIM Indore CAO Col Gururaj Gopinath Pamidi (Retd); chief guest Shubhra Dutt, divisional retail sales head, Indore divisional office, Indian Oil Corporation; Prof Shruti Tewari, chair – IPM; and Prof Swatantra, chair – hostel and student affairs.

IIM Indore director Prof Himanshu Rai shared a video message during the inauguration of the fest. In his message, he noted that IIM Indore believes in cultivating curiosity, inspiring imagination, and feeling free. “We trust in accomplishing the unimaginable and spreading joy and happiness. I firmly believe that culture, literature, and traditions strengthen our roots, nurture our lives and build our identity. Atharv brings all of this together – taking forward the tradition of providing a dazzling platform for everyone to explore their talents, rejoicing our culture, and gaining and sharing knowledge from literature. This adds diversity to the fest, allowing the participants to learn, unlearn and relearn from everyone from diverse backgrounds,” he said.

In his address, Pamidi spoke about the definition of dreams and achieving success. He applauded the Atharv team for their dedication and mentioned that Atharv has encouraged and promoted the spirit of competition, learning, and excellence.

Dutt spoke about the success story of Indian Oil and shared her experiences. She highlighted some of the challenges faced by the organisation and how the determination of the community, effective leadership, team spirit, and dedication helped the organisation overcome all the problems and achieve success. She wished the Atharv team the best and mentioned that such student fests not only encourage the students to explore their talents but also help them learn from one another.

The day also witnessed the announcement of The Pi Quiz Scholarship Test results. More than 150 students from classes 5th to 10th had attempted the Scholarship Exam conducted on September 18, in association with Aasha – The IPM Social Club.

A total of six students received the scholarship in three categories – classes 5-6, 7-8, and 9-10. Adarsh Dwivedi and Nikunj Sharma won the first and second positions in the Class 5-6 students category.

Lakhan Pandey and Harman Singh secured the scholarships from the second category of students belonging to classes 7 and 8. The third category had students from classes 9 and 10, where Kshitij Yadav and Parinita Jaiswal secured the first and second positions, respectively.

The fest's first day witnessed mesmerizing performances by the participants in various management, literary, and cultural fests.

The cultural fests were full of vibrant and enchanting performances. Participants showcased their applauding talents in Bailar – The Solo and Duet Dance Event and Vanity - the Fashion Show Event.

The highlight of the first day of the event was the comedy night with a performance by Comicstaan Season 3 winner: Aashish Solanki.