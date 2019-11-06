Indore: 15 hurt: Bus overturns near Kshipra; Driver loses control over speed

Indore: As many as 15 people including a girl were injured after a bus overturned as driver lost control over steering wheel in Kshipra area on Wednesday morning. Three men received fractures in their hand and legs while condition of a girl is stated to be critical. The injured people were rushed to hospital in Dewas. Police are investigating the case. More than 20 people were traveling in the bus.

According to police, the incident took place on AB Road near Budhi Barlai village at 8 am. A bus of Shri Mahakaal Travels was travelling from Dewas to Indore when driver lost control and bus overturned in a pit near the road.

The villagers spotted the incident and informed police. They also made efforts to take out people from the bus. Later, injured people were rushed to hospital in an ambulance. The statements of injured people are being taken by police to know the exact reason.

Another bus accident: A man was critically injured after he was hit by a city bus on Kanadiya Road on Wednesday. Kanadiya police station incharge Anil Singh Chouhan said the incident took place near Morya Garden at 9 am. Bhuri Tekri area resident Buddhaji Wankhede was crossing the road when he was hit by a city bus due to which he received critical injuries and was undergoing treatment in a private hospital. The police have seized the bus and started an investigation.