Indore: 15 armymen studying at IIM-I test Covid positive so far; 25 cases in four days

Indore

With three more army personnel, studying at Indian Institute of Management-Indore, testing Covid-19 positive, the total number of army patients increased to 15 in the last four days. Overall 25 people have tested positive during this period.

Health department has also increased surveillance in Mhow and Rau area and collected samples of people who came in contact with the positive patients.

A team of the health department had also reached IIM-I on Thursday for conducting contact tracing but it was turned back as IIM authorities informed the higher-ups in the administration that they had already taken samples and isolated the concerned people.

“Out of five patients who tested positive on Wednesday, three are army personnel studying in IIM. All of them are asymptomatic and came positive in the contact tracing of the people found positive earlier. They have been admitted to Army Hospital in Mhow as a precautionary measure,” District Covid-19 Nodal Officer Dr Amit Malakar said.

The three patients found positive including two men and a woman.

Meanwhile, two of the patients, who were found positive on Wednesday, include a man from Maharashtra and one from Rajasthan.

“We are trying to contact these people. It might be a technical error or these people live there but have the address of Indore in their identity cards,” health officials said. The team of the health department had taken over 60 more samples in the Mhow and Rau area on Wednesday.

There are 35 active cases in the city and the total number of positive patients has reached 1,53,317 and the total number of deaths in the city is 1393.



Minor relief from dengue

There was some relief from the increasing number of dengue cases in the city on Thursday as only seven people fell prey to the disease. The number of daily cases dropped below 10 cases per day after 15 days except zero cases reported on November 15 when no report was received by the health department on account of a holiday.

With these seven cases, the total number of dengue cases in the city reached 1089 including 668 men and 421 women.



(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, November 26, 2021, 12:25 AM IST