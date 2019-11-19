Indore: 15-20 per cent rise in patients of CVD in city; Docs blame Indoris’ love for namkeen

Indore: There has been a 15-20 percent increase in the number of patients of cardiovascular diseases (CVD) and hyper tension in the city thanks to the citizens’ love for namkeen.

Senior cardiologist Dr Vidyut Jain said that there are various factors behind increase in patients but the love for having namkeen prepared in saturated oil and ghee is one of the major factors.

“Social media is promoting the places of food and namkeen but the excess consumption of these namkeen is putting adverse effect on citizens’ health. Taking namkeen in moderate quantity and following a healthy diet will help people in preventing both cardiovascular diseases and hypertension,” he said while addressing a press conference over increasing heart diseases.

Referring to the India Heart Study, conducted by a private company, he said, “The study revealed that 19.8 percent people were white-coat hypertensive (whose blood pressure increases out of nervousness when getting checked at doctor’s clinic) while 17.2 percent were found to have masked hypertension thereby putting 37 percent people at the risk of misdiagnosis and ‘missed’ diagnosis.”

He said that the sample size of the study was 1305 participants out of which 879 were men and 426 were women.

Talking about the masked hypertension and white coat hypertension, he said that masked hypertension is a phenomenon when an individual’s blood pressure reading is normal at the doctor's office but high at home while white-coat hypertension is defined as a condition in which people exhibit a blood pressure level above the normal range in a clinical setting only. White-coat hypertensive who are misdiagnosed and put on anti-hypertension drugs have to take unnecessary medication.

“It was also found that Indians have a higher average resting heart rate of 80 beats per minute, higher than the desired rate of 72 beats per minute. Another striking finding of the study is that unlike other countries, Indians have higher blood pressure in the evenings than in mornings which should guide doctors to rethink the timing of advising anti-hypertensive drug dosage,” he added.

Dr Upendra Kaul, Cardiologist, who was the principal investigator of IHS said that the study points to a need for better clinical management of hypertension in India.

Awareness campaign in schools is must: Dr Jain said that as the country is moving towards being the world’s capital of cardiovascular diseases and hypertension, awareness campaigns in schools is the need of the hour. ‘If we teach and train the children in schools, the coming generations would be healthy,” he added.