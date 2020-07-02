Indore: 143 MP passengers arrive from Moscow, 24 from city kept in seven-day quarantine

Indore: Of the 143 passengers from Madhya Pradesh, who returned in a special flight from Moscow, as many as 24 were from Indore. They were kept in institutional quarantine for seven days in a hotel on Thursday.

The flight under ‘Vande Bharat Mission’ arrived here at 3.40 am via Delhi. All passengers were screened at the airport and their belongings were sanitized.

“All passengers are residents of Madhya Pradesh, including 24 from Indore. All were sent to their respective districts and will be kept in quarantine there while the city’s 24 were sent for mandatory seven-day quarantine,” nodal officer Dr Amit Malakar said.

Meanwhile, Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Pravin Jadia said samples of these 24 passengers will be taken as precautionary measures.

This was the fourth flight under Vande Bharat Mission which came to city as earlier flights had come in from Kyrgyzstan, Ukrain and London. A flight had also come in from Kuwait.