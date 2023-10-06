Indore: 14-Yr-Old Jinx Ends As 13 Teachers Recruited In DAVV

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The 14-year jinx came to an end as the executive council of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) on Thursday gave approval to the selection of as many as 13 teachers in university teaching departments. Besides, the executive council also approved the promotion of 28 teachers under career advancement scheme (CAS).

Envelopes related to interviews of candidates who had applied for teaching posts were opened in the EC meeting held on Thursday.

On the recommendation of the selection committees for backlog and regular posts under Section 49 (2) of the Madhya Pradesh Vishwavidylaya Act 1973 the EC approved the selection of teachers for lecturer and reader’s posts in eight schools of the university including Biotechnology, Data Science, Statistics, Comparative Languages, Chemistry, Journalism and Mass Communication, Mathematics and Instrumentation. Earlier, the appointment process was undertaken by the university in 2009 but the same had to be stopped mid-stream after recruitment of 30 teachers following complaints of irregularities.

The then vice chancellor Prof Ajit Singh Sherawat had to face a lot of hardship due to complaints and eventually he resigned therefore his successors did not do recruitments considering them as jinxed. Notifications were issued three times between 2012 and 2019 but they turned out to be an eye-wash as appointments were actually not done. Eventually, vice-chancellor Prof Renu Jain mustered courage and ensured that recruitment of teachers was done in DAVV.

“The EC also approved the promotion of 28 teachers working in various teachers departments under CAS,” said EC member Dr Vaishali Waikar.

School of AYUSH to be setup in DAVV

The EC approved a proposal by Dr AK Dwivedi to establish a School of AYUSH in the university. Besides, the EC approved the proposal to organise the Western Region Inter-University Badminton and Kabaddi session 2034-24 in the University.

EC member Monica Gaud was nominated as a member of the Handicapped and Student Accident Assistance Committee. The executive council approved a budget of about Rs 22.50 lakh for purchasing wireless access points for expanding the Wi-Fi network established and operated in the IT Center of the university. Executive Council member Anant Panwar suggested that the university should be made paperless and lectures and seminars should be organised in memory of great men like Chhatrapati Shivaji, Mahavir Swami and Maharishi Dayanand. Dwivedi also suggested that the central library should be completely automated.

Waiker suggested that girl hostels should be made more organised and safe for inmates.

EC member Pratosh Bansal suggested the university in coordination with MPOnline should provide easy and better facilities related to examination etc. to the students.

EC member Om Sharma suggested that a statue of Swami Vivekananda be installed on the university campus on his birth anniversary.

Read Also Indore: Two Men Commit Suicide In Different Areas Of City

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)