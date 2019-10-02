Indore: 14-year old raped by cousin, gives birth to premature baby

Indore: A 14-year old girl gave birth to a premature baby on Tuesday, five months after she was allegedly raped by her cousin. Bhanwarkuan police said the girl was returning home after Garba on Monday evening when she fell unconscious and started bleeding from her private parts. Her parents took her to the hospital where the doctors said she was pregnant.

Bhanwarkuan police station in-charge Sanjay Shukla said the five months back the girl had gone to her maternal aunt’s house in a village in Dewas district where her 20-year old cousin raped her and then threatened her of dire consequences if she told anyone about it, and so she had kept quiet.

Shukla said a case under POCSO and other relevant sections has been registered against the cousin and it has been forwarded to the concerned police station in Dewas for further investigation and action.