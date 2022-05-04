Indore: 14-year-old boy killed in mishap

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 14-year-old boy on a bicycle was killed after he was hit by a vehicle in Hatod area, police said on Tuesday. The police are searching for the errant vehicle driver.

According to police, the deceased was identified as Shiva Koushal, a resident of the Kandilpura area of the city. He had gone to visit one of his relatives in Hatod for the summer vacation. He was riding the cycle when he was hit by a recklessly driven car. Shiva got critically injured and he was rushed to the hospital where he died during treatment. It is said that Shiva was a Class VIII student from a city school. The police were checking the CCTVs to identify the car.

In another incident, a youth was killed, possibly in a road accident on Bypass Road. According to the Kanadiya police station staff, he was found injured near Bicholi Mardana bridge and was rushed to the hospital but he could not be saved. The police said that going by the injury marks found on his body it is likely that he was hit by a vehicle. He could not be identified till the filing of the report. The police were examining the CCTVs of the area and the autopsy report is awaited.

Youth found hanging from tree

A youth was found hanging from a tree behind MY Hospital premises on Tuesday. The police believe it is a case of suicide. No external injury marks were found on his body. He could not be identified till the filing of the report. The police have sent the body for autopsy and his photograph and other details have been circulated to the nearby police stations to identify him.

