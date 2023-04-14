Indore: 14% hike in industrial, high tension power demand

File/ Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company witnessed around 14 per cent hike in demand of industrial and high-tension power connections in Malwa-Nimar region.

After reviewing at the end of the financial year, it was found that the maximum consumption of power was witnessed in January and February 2023.

Sanjay Malviya, superintending engineer, high tension cell of West Discom, said that the number of consumers with high tension and ultra-high tension category has now increased to 4,210.

He said that a total of 689 crore units of electricity has been distributed to this category of consumers in the last fiscal and it was 600 crore units in the fiscal before that. During the financial year 2022-23, a maximum of 65 crore units of electricity was distributed in January and 67 crore units in February.

