Indore: 13th Edition of IIM Indore’s CERE begins today

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indian Institute of Management Indore (IIM Indore) is going to conduct the 13th edition of the Conference on Excellence in Research and Education (CERE) from June 9-11. The conference this year focuses on the theme “Organizations in Action: Digitalization and

Sustainability in Management Practices.” A total of 139 research papers including 6 from foreign universities would be presented during the conference. “CERE 2023 focuses on exploring how organizations can strategically tackle challenges, generate unique opportunities, and promote equitable and sustainable growth by developing and deploying intelligent technologies,” said a press release issued by IIM Indore.

IIM Indore director Prof Himanshu Rai noted that the previous decade has entirely transformed our lives with tremendous technological advancement.

“This digital revolution has proven to be a boon, especially during the pandemic,” he said. “Digitalization is relevant for every industry and vertical, helping companies become more agile, efficient, and value-driven,” he added.

Academicians, including Prof Rishikesha T Krishnan, director of IIM Bangalore; Prof Vivek Suneja, head & dean of FMS, University of Delhi; and Prof Prashant Mishra, dean - SBM, NMIMS, Mumbai, will also attend the inauguration ceremony.

The first day will also have keynote addresses. The first one will be on the topic "Unleashing the Power of Medicine-Management Collaboration for Enabling Medical Leadership in India" by Dr. Kamal Gulati from AIIMS and another on "Marketing in a Digitally Enabled World" by Prof. Falguni Vasavada-Oza, MICA.

This year, as part of CERE, IIM Indore is organizing a captivating Three-Minute Thesis competition.

