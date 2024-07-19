Indore: ₹138 Crore Subsidy Given In Griha Jyoti Yojana | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): During the month of June, subsidy of about Rs 138 crore has been given to more than 27 lakh domestic consumers in West MP by West Discom. Managing Director of the company Amit Tomar said that the highest subsidy of Rs 15 crore has been provided to consumers of Indore district. Subsidy of Rs 14 crore to consumers of Dhar district, Rs 12 crore to consumers of Ujjain and Khargone districts, Rs 10.40 crores to Ratlam district, Rs 10 crore to Dewas district has been given to domestic category consumers in the last one month.

Similar subsidy has been provided to domestic consumers of other districts. The subsidy is also clearly mentioned on the bills of these consumers. The Managing Director said that consumers who consume a maximum of 5 units daily and up to 150 units a month are eligible for the scheme.

They are provided electricity for Rs 100 for the first 100 units. The bill for remaining 50 units is prepared at the current tariff rate. Consumers who consume more than 150 units in 30 days are not eligible for subsidy in a particular month.

50 West Discom engineers visit Indira Sagar Plant

Our Staff Reporter Indore A total of 50 West Discom engineers who joined the company in 2023 were made to visit the 1000 MW capacity hydroelectric power generation centre Indira Sagar (Punasa) on Thursday. During this, the engineers visited turbine centre, generator room, control room, switch yard and other places.