 Indore: ₹1.33 Crore Worth Device Distributed To 470 Divyangs
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: ₹1.33 Crore Worth Device Distributed To 470 Divyangs

Indore: ₹1.33 Crore Worth Device Distributed To 470 Divyangs

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav distributed laptops, motor tricycles and other assistive devices to more than 450 Divyangs here in a programme organised at Gramin Haat on Saturday.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, November 10, 2024, 08:27 AM IST
article-image
Indore: ₹1.33 Crore Worth Device Distributed To 470 Divyangs | Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav distributed laptops, motor tricycles and other assistive devices to more than 450 Divyangs here in a programme organised at Gramin Haat on Saturday.

In order to connect the disabled to the mainstream of society and enable them to live with self-respect, the programme was organised by the Social Justice and Disabled Empowerment Department of the State Government wherein the items were given under the ADIP Scheme of the Government of India and CSR of Avantika Gas Agency along with the Indian Red Cross Society.

Motoret tricycles were given to 155 disabled people of the district, 81 students were given laptops under the Disabled Education Promotion Scheme, 6 couples received financial assistance under the Chief Minister Disabled Marriage Promotion Scheme, 130 disabled elderly people were given digital hearing aids, 99 disabled were given wheelchairs, crutches, and calipers.

Read Also
Amount Of Ladli Behna Scheme To Be Increased Further: CM Mohan Yadav
article-image

Material worth Rs 1.33 cr. was distributed to a total of 470 disabled people of the district. Apart from this, appointment letters were also handed over to five disabled people selected through the Sashakt Divyang Rojgar Portal started with a view to provide employment opportunities to the disabled in the private sector. In the beginning, the Chief Minister welcomed the disabled people by showering flowers on them.

FPJ Shorts
Delhi Faces 10th Day Of Severe Smog; Air Quality Hits 'Very Poor' Levels
Delhi Faces 10th Day Of Severe Smog; Air Quality Hits 'Very Poor' Levels
Elon Musk's Net Worth Continues To Zoom As His Political Clout Grows After Donald Trump's Return To White House
Elon Musk's Net Worth Continues To Zoom As His Political Clout Grows After Donald Trump's Return To White House
Bengaluru Weather: City To Experience Light Rainfall; Know About Humidity, Temperatures & More
Bengaluru Weather: City To Experience Light Rainfall; Know About Humidity, Temperatures & More
Food Review: Le Cafe's Anniversary Menu Celebrates Classic Dishes From 20 Years Of Legacy
Food Review: Le Cafe's Anniversary Menu Celebrates Classic Dishes From 20 Years Of Legacy

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Man Fires Gun At Street Dog; Viral Video Sparks Outrage On Social Media

Man Fires Gun At Street Dog; Viral Video Sparks Outrage On Social Media

Indore: Sirpur Lake Freed From Encroachment; Step Towards Conserving Ramsar Site

Indore: Sirpur Lake Freed From Encroachment; Step Towards Conserving Ramsar Site

Workshop At Indore's RRCAT: EBW Tech Helping In Advancing Defence, Space And Atomic Energy

Workshop At Indore's RRCAT: EBW Tech Helping In Advancing Defence, Space And Atomic Energy

Indore: ₹1.33 Crore Worth Device Distributed To 470 Divyangs

Indore: ₹1.33 Crore Worth Device Distributed To 470 Divyangs

Indore: Over 5K Women Exhibit Amazing Swordplay Skills At Nehru Stadium

Indore: Over 5K Women Exhibit Amazing Swordplay Skills At Nehru Stadium