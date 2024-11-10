Indore: ₹1.33 Crore Worth Device Distributed To 470 Divyangs | Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav distributed laptops, motor tricycles and other assistive devices to more than 450 Divyangs here in a programme organised at Gramin Haat on Saturday.

In order to connect the disabled to the mainstream of society and enable them to live with self-respect, the programme was organised by the Social Justice and Disabled Empowerment Department of the State Government wherein the items were given under the ADIP Scheme of the Government of India and CSR of Avantika Gas Agency along with the Indian Red Cross Society.

Motoret tricycles were given to 155 disabled people of the district, 81 students were given laptops under the Disabled Education Promotion Scheme, 6 couples received financial assistance under the Chief Minister Disabled Marriage Promotion Scheme, 130 disabled elderly people were given digital hearing aids, 99 disabled were given wheelchairs, crutches, and calipers.

Material worth Rs 1.33 cr. was distributed to a total of 470 disabled people of the district. Apart from this, appointment letters were also handed over to five disabled people selected through the Sashakt Divyang Rojgar Portal started with a view to provide employment opportunities to the disabled in the private sector. In the beginning, the Chief Minister welcomed the disabled people by showering flowers on them.