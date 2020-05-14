Indore: 1,329 migrants complete home quarantine in Mandsaur

During the last week of April, over 1,700 migrant labourers had returned to Mandsaur. Zila panchayat CEO Rishabh Gupta informed that they were home quarantined upon arrival.

According to Gupta, 1,329 out of the total 1,709 labourers have completed their home quarantine successfully. Fifty-four persons received tele-medicine. He said that 246 labourers returned to Mandsaur block, who were all home quarantined. Around 185 out of these have finished their home quarantine while nine persons received tele-medicine.

Similarly, 281 labourers returned to Malhargarh block, 599 to Seetamau block, 378 to Garoth block and 205 to Bhanpura block.

Health of 4,558 checked up at fever clinics

Fever clinics are being operated at 1,063 Aarogya Centres in the district. According to chief medical and health officer Dr Mahesh Malviya, the clinics remain open from Monday to Saturday from 9 am-12 pm. Around 4,558 patients have been checked-up in the last three days. Majority patients had cold and cough, fever and other diseases. The patients received medicines from the clinic and relevant diagnosis. Some were even told to home quarantine themselves.