HomeIndoreIndore: 13-year-old riding bike killed in road accident

Indore: 13-year-old riding bike killed in road accident

The family members were unaware that he had borrowed someone’s bike. Police are trying to trace the bike’s owner

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, November 12, 2022, 11:47 PM IST
Representative Photo
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 13-year-old boy riding a bike died after being hit by a truck on Nemawar Road on Friday. The police have registered a case against the truck driver and started a search for him. The victim was riding a borrowed bike.

According to the Bhanwarkuan police station staff, the deceased, Kartik Chouhan, was a resident of Aman Nagar. His maternal uncle Satyendra informed the police that Kartik was a Class VI student.

Satyendra said that Kartik had taken a bike from a person to go somewhere in the city. The accident took place near Prabhu Tol Kanta on Nemawar Road. Locals informed the police and took the boy to the hospital, but he died.

The family members were unaware that he had borrowed someone’s bike. Police are trying to trace the bike’s owner.

