Indore: ​​13 West Discom officers feted

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

As many as 13 officers of West Zone Electricity Distribution Company Indore were felicitated for their excellent works and remarkable services during Manthan event of MP Energy Department at Jabalpur.

Principal ​s​ecretary (Energy) Sanjay Dubey, ​c​hairman Vivek Porwal, West Discom MD Amit Tomar, East Zone MD Anay Dwivedi, Transmission Company MD Sunil Tiwari were among ​the prominent ​ones present as guests during the felicitation ceremony.

Among the officers felicitated including Indore rural circle superintending engineer DN Sharma, superintending engineer Sanjay Malviya, Anil Negi, Tarun Upadhyay. Ashish Tiwari, Vibhor Patidar, Gajendra Kumar, Vinay Pratap Singh, Naveen Gupta, Ravi Verma, Ravi Malviya, Awadhesh Sharma and Anand Kurvanshi.

Published on: Monday, May 09, 2022, 10:28 PM IST