Indore: 13 more crows found dead in Daly College

Indore: On Saturday morning, 13 more crows were found dead in Daly College as avian influenza spreads across the campus. With this, 83 crows have died on the Daly College campus. Some of these crows were tested and found positive for Influenza A virus subtype H5N8, commonly known as bird flu.
“The crows were buried as per central guidelines and the entire area including trees is being sanitised,” Veterinary Department Deputy Director PK Sharma said. He added that bird flu spreads much like corona in humans - it’s quick. “In case of bird flu, the bird dies within 12 hours of being infected,” Sharma said. Some crows were found dead for the first time on 29 December at Daly College. When the information was received, the officers of Health department and Veterinary Department reached the spot.
Sharma said that the samples of the dead crows were sent to a laboratory in Bhopal for examination. Even as reports showed birds positive for bird flu, about 20 more crows were found dead in the campus on Friday.
6-foot deep pit dug up to bury crows
The crows killed by the virus were buried in the presence of officials of the Veterinary Department on Saturday morning. An employee collected the dead crows by wearing a PPE kit. The birds were put in polythene bags. A 6 feet deep pit was dug with the help of a JCB, where the crows were buried. Before covering the pit, a layer of limestone powder and salt was put on the crows, and then covered with soil. “The layer of limestone powder and salt breaks the virus and helps in controlling its spread,” Sharma said.
Monitoring and control for a week or more
Survey and observation of birds and humans in the area will continue for over a week as planned. Officials will monitor birds and ensure the control the spread of bird flu. H5N1 is the most common form of bird flu. It’s deadly to birds and can easily affect humans and other animals that come in contact with a carrier. According to the World Health Organisation, H5N1 was first discovered in humans in 1997 and has killed nearly 60 per cent of those infected.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)