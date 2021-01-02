Indore: 13 more crows found dead in Daly College

Indore: On Saturday morning, 13 more crows were found dead in Daly College as avian influenza spreads across the campus. With this, 83 crows have died on the Daly College campus. Some of these crows were tested and found positive for Influenza A virus subtype H5N8, commonly known as bird flu.

“The crows were buried as per central guidelines and the entire area including trees is being sanitised,” Veterinary Department Deputy Director PK Sharma said. He added that bird flu spreads much like corona in humans​ - ​it’s quick. “In case of bird flu, the bird dies within 12 hours of being infected,” Sharma said. Some crows were found dead for the first time on 29 December at Daly College. When the information was received, the officers of Health department and Veterinary Department reached the spot.

Sharma said that the samples of the dead crows were sent to a laboratory in Bhopal for examination. ​Even as report​s​ showed birds positive for bird flu, about 20 more crows were found dead in the campus on Friday.