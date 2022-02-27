Indore: 13 cases, no death; Rate of positivity dropped to 0.19 percent

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 13 cases were found positive on Sunday. These cases were found positive out of 6690 samples tested with this the positivity rate reached 0.19 percent. The total number of positive patients in the city reached 207486. With no new deaths reported, the total number of deaths remained to 1461, so far.

As many as 61 patients recovered due to which the active cases reached 290 on Sunday.

Published on: Sunday, February 27, 2022, 11:38 PM IST