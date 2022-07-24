Indore: 128 more COVID-19 cases detected to be positive on Saturday

Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Cases of COVID-19 have seen a surge in the city over the past few days with which the number of active cases has doubled in the past 12 days as the total number of active cases has crossed the of 750 mark (783 on July 23) after a gap of almost six months.

The number of cases on July 11 was 406 and it increased to 783 on July 23 as over 100 cases were found in four consecutive days. The highest number of cases over a gap of five months was found on July 20 (166 cases).

The increasing number of Covid-19 cases and the rising positivity rate has also exposed the claims of chief medical and health officers for increasing sampling to trace Covid cases as the department could not collect more than 1,000 samples in a day. With the increasing number of cases, the positivity rate is also fluctuating as it had increased to 21 per cent on July 21, but again dropped to 14 per cent on July 22.

According to CMHO Dr BS Saitya, only a couple of patients are getting treatment in hospitals mainly due to other diseases; they were found to be Covid-positive, as well.

“The number of Covid-19 cases is increasing in the city and people are coming from different parts of the town. These cases were found positive in a random sampling of people who are coming to get treatment in various hospitals. Most of the patients are asymptomatic and are getting treatment at home.

Covid cases and positivity rate

Date - Cases - Positivity rate (in percent)

July 23 - 128 - 14.79

July 22 - 116 - 14.15

July 21 - 122 - 16.24

July 20 - 166 - 21.6

July 19 - 90 - 14.78

July 18 -88 -20.6