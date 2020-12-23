Indore: 12-year girl ​writes 'Sorry G' on her hand, takes selfie & ends her life

Indore:

A 12-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling in the Aerodrome area on Tuesday. ​Before killing herself she took a selfie. A suicide note was also recovered from the spot but she didn’t mention the reason for her suicide. ​Police are investigating whether it was a case of accidental hanging.

Aerodrome police station in charger Rahul Sharma said that the deceased was identified as Ayushi, a resident of Maa Vaishnodevi Nagar. Her father Atul Solanki is posted as a constable in SAF while her mother is posted as a constable in High Court in the city. Ayushi’s parents were at ​work while her younger ​sister and ​brother were at their grandmother’s place in the same lane.

​​She had tied ​a stole around ​her neck and then ​taken a selfie​ from her mobile phone and then hanged herself.​

The incident was discovered when her grandmother reached home for some work. She was shocked to see the girl hanging. The grandmother immediately informed her son and his wife about the incident. The girl was taken to the hospital but she could not be saved.

TI Sharma said that a ​suicide ​note was also recovered from the spot​ in which she asked her friend to forget their misunderstanding. She did not mention why she was ending her life. She had also written ‘Sorry G’ on one of her hands with a pointed thing.

The police are ​recording the ​statements of her family members. The selfie recovered from her mobile phone is also being verified by the police.