Indore: 12 trees shifted for road construction

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Municipal Corporation, on Wednesday, has transplanted over 12 trees obstructing the construction of the Link Road from the Kanadiya area to Khajrana Temple.

IMC (Garden department) official Chetan Patel said IMC was developing a Link Road from Kanadiya to Khajrana. Recently, the foundation stone of the project was laid by the city’s senior leaders, IMC officials and dignitaries. He added that the survey of the road had been done in which it was noted that there were a few trees which were hindering the construction work on the road. The corporation took a decision to shift the trees securely at the garden made at the trenching ground.

Twelve trees were shifted out of which five are sandalwood trees, seven neem trees and some others.

Published on: Thursday, April 21, 2022, 12:41 AM IST