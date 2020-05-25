Indore: 12 porcelain machines pressed for completing river-drainage cleaning before monsoon

Indore: Ahead of arrival of monsoon, Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) has intensified the work to clean rivers, ponds and drainage in the city.

It has pressed a dozen poclain machines in the task of cleaning the rivers and ponds in the city. The poclain are mostly extracting silt and removing hyacinth and waste blocking flow of water in rivers and nullahs.

On Monday, municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal inspected river-drainage cleaning going on in the city. The inspection started from Harsiddhi temple from where Saraswati river passes. From there, she went to Jawahar Marg Bridge, Krishnapura Bridge, Rambagh Bridge, Lokhande Bridge, Bhandari Bridge, VIP Road, near Kushabhau Thakre Statue, and saw river cleaning up work.

During the inspection, the commissioner sought to known from her subordinates how much time would it take to extract silt and hyacinth from Kanh and Saraswati rivers and if more poclain machines are required for the task.

Pal instructed for completing the task of cleaning the rivers before the before monsoon arrives so free flow of water continues during rains also and flood like situation does not arise.

Pal directed additional municipal commissioner Rajneesh Kasera that all the cleaning work the city should be carried out every day so that when lockdown gradually is lifted people find their city as neat and clean as it used to be restrictions were imposed for keeping them indoors.

“Cleanliness around the roadside, pavement, trees, dustbin, DP, etc should be done nicely so that no garbage, grass, garbage piles are visible around them,” she said.