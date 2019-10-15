Indore: 12 new dengue patients, total 153

Indore: It appears that all efforts of the district administration and health department to control dengue menace have failed as the number of patients suffering from the disease is increasing continuously.

As many as 12 new patients tested positive to the deadly disease, while the total number of patients has reached 153.

Meanwhile, following directions of health minister Tulsi Silawat, the health department has constituted combat teams for anti larva survey which will include officials of malaria department, municipal corporation and ANMs of the area.

According to district malaria officer, they have surveyed over 1.09 lakh houses across the city and have found dengue larvae over 1650 houses.

“Patients tested dengue positive are admitted to various hospitals of the city and are recovering well. Some of them have been discharged and we have started surveying their houses as well,” district malaria officer Dr Daulat Patel said.

Meanwhile, the Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Pravin Jadia said that the cases of fever, body-ache and viral fever have also been reported due to fluctuation in temperature. “We have advised hospitals to keep track of patients with complaints of fever and body ache,” the CMHO added.