Indore: 12 jail inmates test corona positive, 247 patients found from 112 areas

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As the cases of Covid-19 increase gradually, the number of areas from where people test positive is also on rise. As many as 247 patients tested positive on Friday and they were from 112 localities in the city.

As per area list, a total of 256 patients were found positive but the addresses of over 20 patients couldn't be found. Out of the 247 cases, Nanda Nagar and Central Jail emerged as the hot spots with highest 12 patients each while Sai Kripa Colony reported 10 cases.

According to contact tracing in-charge Dr Anil Dongre, out of 12 patients in Nanda Nagar, all are scattered except five of the same family. "When going through the list of overall cases, Sudama Nagar has the highest number of cases while Sukhliya and Nanda Nagar come next," he added.

About 10 areas have five or more than five patients. They are Suryadev Nagar, Nayapura, Rajendra Nagar, Padmawati Colony, and Silicon City. Patients were found in rural areas including Hatod, Betma, Simrol, and Depalpur. Shiv Darshan Nagar and Silicon City are other areas where corona has spread.