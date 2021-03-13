Indore: 12 jail inmates test corona positive, 247 patients found from 112 areas

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As the cases of Covid-19 increase gradually, the number of areas from where people test positive is also on rise. As many as 247 patients tested positive on Friday and they were from 112 localities in the city.
As per area list, a total of 256 patients were found positive but the addresses of over 20 patients couldn't be found. Out of the 247 cases, Nanda Nagar and Central Jail emerged as the hot spots with highest 12 patients each while Sai Kripa Colony reported 10 cases.
According to contact tracing in-charge Dr Anil Dongre, out of 12 patients in Nanda Nagar, all are scattered except five of the same family. "When going through the list of overall cases, Sudama Nagar has the highest number of cases while Sukhliya and Nanda Nagar come next," he added.
About 10 areas have five or more than five patients. They are Suryadev Nagar, Nayapura, Rajendra Nagar, Padmawati Colony, and Silicon City. Patients were found in rural areas including Hatod, Betma, Simrol, and Depalpur. Shiv Darshan Nagar and Silicon City are other areas where corona has spread.
Other areas from where patients found on Friday
Padmavati Colony, Clerk Colony, Scheme No. 71, Pardeshipura, Vallabh Nagar, Katju Colony, New Palasia, Raja Ram Nagar, South Tukoganj, Tirupati Nagar, and others.
Jail inmates are asymptomatic
As many as 12 inmates were found positive in Central Jail on Friday. According to Superintendent Rakesh Bhakre, all the inmates were asymptomatic and had gone through tests before admission. “We have kept in isolation,” he said.
30% rise in rural areas
While the number Covid-19 cases has crossed 200 mark after two months, rural areas in Indore district have seen a rise of 30 per cent in the same period.
Moreover, Mhow has seen the maximum rise in cases among all suburbs of Indore district - 220 cases since December 17. Total number of positive cases in Mhow is 1,480, which was 1,260 till mid December.
Second highest increase was seen in Rau with rise of 210 cases. Surprisingly, not a single case was reported from Gautampura in three months. After increase in cases, officials believe that the rise in cases is low compared to rise in urban areas.
Out of total number of cases in suburbs, over 60 per cent are men, that is, equal to percentage of share of men in urban areas in total cases. The data also revealed that over 65 per cent of the total patients were treated at home.
District contact tracing in-charge Dr Anil Dongre said, “Cases in rural areas are very less compared to cases in urban areas. This is mainly because of better immunity in rural people and less congestion due to low population.
He said Mhow and Rau saw the highest increase in cases with most areas connected to urban parts of the city. “Like urban areas, people in rural areas also prefer home isolation over getting treatment in a facility,” Dr Dongre added.
