Indore: 12 injured as truck carrying labourers turns turtle in Bagh

Bagh: About 12 labourers were injured after an Eicher truck carrying over a dozen labourers overturned at Padliya Ghati on Friday, Bagh police said. Condition of seven labourers is said to be critical and they were referred to Barwani district hospital.

One of the labourers Kannu who was in the truck said that they were heading toward Jobat for work. After waiting for hours at Tanda road by-pass, finally we headed towards Jobat. As we were already late, driver increased speed of truck to make up for the delay.

We ask him to slow down the vehicle at ghat section, but he did not pay heed to our demand, Kanu said. Near Hanuman Ghati, drive failed to control truck over a steep slope and as a result of that truck went off road and overturned.

After accident, driver fled from the spot leaving the labourers trapped inside the truck. Those who got minor injuries called Dial 100 and 108 emergency services. All injured were taken to Bagh situated health centre, where on duty doctor Haresingh Muwel and his team treated while five labourers and referred seven labourers to Barwani district hospital.

The driver, who is still on the run, has been booked for rash driving.