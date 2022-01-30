Indore: 1197 covid cases, one death; Rate of positivity was 11.59 pc, active cases of 12795

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A significant drop in daily covid cases has been seen as 1197 cases were found positive on Sunday which was about 600 cases less than the cases found on Saturday. These cases were found positive out of 10329 samples tested with this the positivity rate increased to 11.59 percent. Total number of positive patients reached 198833. With one more death reported, the total number of deaths increased to 1427, so far.

Along with fluctuating cases, 2604 patients recovered due to which the active cases also decreased to 12795 on Sunday.

77-year-male died

A 77-year-old male succumbed to Covid-19 on Sunday. He was suffering from brain disorders and was admitted to the hospital for last seven days.

