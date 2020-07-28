Indore: 117-yr-old woman among 4 centenarians felicitated by I-T dept

Four centenarian women, including one who is 117 years old, have been felicitated by the Income Tax department in Madhya Pradesh for paying their taxes regularly, an official here said on Tuesday.

In view of the COVID-19 protocols, the felicitation programme was held through video conference on Monday with officials visiting these women at their places in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh to honour them.

The Income Tax department honoured Girija Bai Tiwari (117) from Bina in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district, Ishwaribai Lulla (103) and Kanchan Bai (100) from Indore in the state, and Beena Rakshit (100) from Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh for paying their taxes regularly, the official said.