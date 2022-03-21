Indore: ​1.10L kids of age 12-14 years to be vaxxed from March 23

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)



As the vaccination of children between age 12 and 14 years would be started from March 23, district health officials have got the target of vaccinating about 1.10 lakh children falling in the age group.

Health officials also said that schools will remain the vaccination centres where the kids will be inoculated and the school education department will also ensure 100 per cent inoculation of kids.

According to district health officials, vaccination drives for children of age 12 and 14 years will be started from March 23 across the state. “Registration of the children has been started on the Cowin portal. Training of the staff is also undergoing and to ensure smooth vaccination drive of the children and it will continue till March 22,” Immunization officer Dr Tarun Gupta said.

He added that the national-level training of the officials and staff was conducted on March 16 and now training of the ANM and nurses especially for registration of the patients and to prepare a safe environment for vaccinating the children has been started.

Meanwhile, Regional Director (Health) Dr Ashok Dagaria said that as many as 3.21 lakh doses were received for Indore division out of which over 22 per cent i.e. 70,000 doses will be given to Indore district. After Indore, Dhar will get 58,000 doses while Khargone will get 50,000 doses of Corbevax vaccine for inoculating the kids.

Published on: Monday, March 21, 2022, 01:04 AM IST