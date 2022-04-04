Indore: 1100 jubilant CAs get membership certificate

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)



Over 1100 jubilant new CAs of the Central India Regional Council of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) got membership certificates at the convocation ceremony held in the city on Monday. There were a large number of women CAs also.

The convocation ceremony of Central India Region of ICAI was held in the DAVV auditorium after a gap of six years. The new CAs from Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Uttarakhand received ICAI membership certificates.

The chief guest of the programme was CA Manoj Phadnis, past national president of ICAI. CA Manoj Phadnis, Central Council Member CA Kemisha Soni, CA Abhay Chhajed, CA Anuj Goyal, Regional Council Member, CA Kirti Joshi Indore Branch chairman, CA Anand Jain gave the membership certificates to the new CAs.



Addressing the ceremony, CA Phadnis said it is important for chartered accountants to keep themselves updated about technology. He said it is also important to keep their knowledge updated as tax laws change every year.





CA Kemisha Soni, Central Council Member, who hails from the city, said that the institute organises campus placements from time to time. The job offers to CAs are registering an increase over the years. In addition, CA professional also provides job opportunities to the pass-outs. He said CAs have been instrumental in the economic progress of the country.



CA Anuj Goyal said that ICAI has made a distinct identity in the field of education. After getting membership in this organisation, all the participants will get varying opportunities to hone their skills.



CA Abhay Chhajed said that there is immense potential in the field of chartered accountancy in the future. The new generation of CAs is more interested in providing their services to corporate groups and promoting their start-ups apart from the traditional audit and tax tasks.

Published on: Monday, April 04, 2022, 11:12 PM IST