Indore: 110 international travellers kept in​ ​home quarantine

Indore:​​

Concerned over increasing Covid-19 cases and the fear of spreading of a new strain of virus, the government has made it mandatory for all international travellers to remain in home quarantine (self-monitor) for 14 days. Their samples would be taken by the health department on the seventh day of their coming to the country for testing.

Following the same guidelines, the health department has quarantined as many as 110 international travellers in five days and directed them to self-monitor their health along with monitoring the same from Covid command centre.

“All international travellers will have to remain in home quarantine for 14 days. Those coming from the UK, UAE, Brazil and Africa through transit flight will have to remain in mandatory home quarantine and they will be released only after getting their negative report. Their samples will be taken on the seventh day” Dr Malakar said.

Meanwhile, district contact tracing in-charge Dr Anil Dongre said, “We have been monitoring the international travellers and taking note of their health twice a day. Steps have been taken by the government overseeing the spread of new strain of Covid-19 virus.”

Many travellers refused to remain in quarantine

The team of the health department has been facing trouble in sending international travellers for home quarantine as they are refusing it by saying that their test reports are negative.

Health department’s team had to show them guidelines for international travellers and had to take help from administrative officials to make people follow the guidelines.