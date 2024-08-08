 Indore: 11-Year-Old Kaushik Returns To Normal Life With Bone Marrow Transplant At SSH
Kaushik's 13-year-old brother, Krishnakant, stepped up as the donor, his treatment was sponsored by PM Care Fund, CM's Swayamsevak Anudan Nidhi, Ayushman Bharat Yojana and CSR funds

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, August 08, 2024, 08:32 AM IST
article-image
11-year-old Kaushik after bone marrow transplantation |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Happiness has returned to the family of 11-year-old Kaushik, who has successfully undergone a bone marrow transplant (BMT) after battling leukaemia. Kaushik's ordeal began in 2021 when he developed a fever. Initially diagnosed with dengue and low platelet count, his condition worsened, leading to repeated blood transfusions. Further tests in Indore revealed the devastating diagnosis of leukaemia on September 23, 2022, plunging his family into despair.

Kaushik's father, Bankim Sen, a hair salon owner in Badgaon in west Nimar, was overwhelmed by the enormous treatment cost of Rs 30-35 lakh. Despite initial chemotherapy at MY Hospital, Kaushik's health deteriorated and his appendix burst, prompting a transfer to Super Specialty Hospital, Indore.

Dr Prachi Chaudhary of Super Specialty Hospital highlighted that bone marrow transplants are a viable treatment for cancer and blood-borne diseases, requiring special precautions. The hospital has successfully performed many such transplants, including Kaushik's. The patient is healthy and has gone back to school, bringing immense relief and joy to his family. His father, Bankim Sen, expressed profound gratitude to the doctors and staff.

