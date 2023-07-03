 Indore: 11-Year-Old Girl Molested In MY Hospital Premises 
Mother took the girl to the accused, who said that he also came to the city for his treatment from Khandwa.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, July 03, 2023, 01:50 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An eleven-year-old girl was allegedly molested by a man in the MY hospital premises, police said on Sunday. A search is on for the accused. 

According to the police, the mother of the girl has lodged the complaint that she along with her husband and three children came from Ujjain for treatment on June 30. When she was waiting in the hospital premises, her 11-year-old daughter came to her and informed that a man tried to sit in her lap. 

Mother took the girl to the accused, who said that he also came to the city for his treatment from Khandwa. The police have detained the suspect and further investigation is underway into the case.

