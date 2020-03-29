Indore: 11 patients have contact history

Out of 19 positive patients of COVID-19, including three from Ujjain, 11 of them have the contact historywith the positive patients. As per the contact history of 19 patients, 10 are in close contact like they arerelatives, friends, or any close one.

About three people came in contact with the Ujjain’s woman who died due to COVID-19 including herson and grandson.

Similarly, four people came in contact with a positive patient of Ranipura and gotinfected. These all are his relatives. Patients of Sneha Nagar and Marve Colony are friends and got infected with the disease together.

Out of all the positive patients, a 23-year-old man came in contact with the 65-year-old positive patientof Chandan Nagar and was admitted to the same hospital i.e. Arihant Hospital.