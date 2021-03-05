Indore: 11% of cataract surgery is performed before the age of 50 years, says an expert at webinar

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Cataract has been documented to be the most significant cause of bilateral blindness in India, said ophthalmologist Dr Pranay Singh while addressing a free and educational webinar organised by a local NGO Create Stories Social Welfare Society on Friday.

“In India, cataract has been reported to be responsible for 50%-80% of the bilaterally blind in the country,” Dr Singh said while citing the latest study on data of 2020.

“The available data from sentinel surveillance units in India shows that 11% of cataract surgery is performed before the age of 50 years,” he added.

Dr Singh said cases of hypermature cataract are 40% more compared to previous years. “Operating a hypermature cataract is tough because other parts of the eye may get disturbed,” he said. He added that fear of visiting hospitals has forced people to postpone treatment.

Dr Singh gave lifestyle tips to control cataract:

* Have regular eye examinations. This way, you can detect and treat eye problems earlier.

* Stop smoking, reduce alcohol use and manage health problems. Health issues like diabetes, as well as excessive alcohol use, can increase the likelihood of cataracts.

* Eat fruits and vegetables. A diet rich in vitamins and minerals is associated with a reduced risk of developing cataracts.

* Wear sunglasses. Ultraviolet rays can cause harm.