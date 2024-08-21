 Indore: 11 New Dengue Cases; Advisory Issued For MonkeyPox
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: 11 New Dengue Cases; Advisory Issued For MonkeyPox

Indore: 11 New Dengue Cases; Advisory Issued For MonkeyPox

All dengue patients are undergoing treatment at their homes.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, August 21, 2024, 02:39 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 11 more people tested positive for dengue on Tuesday. With this, the total number of cases in the city has reached 241, so far. 

According to district malaria officer Dr. Daulat Patel, no new case of malaria was reported, restricting the total number of malaria patients to five.

FPJ Shorts
Kusha Kapila On Dating Apps Culture: ‘I Missed That Train Long Back’
Kusha Kapila On Dating Apps Culture: ‘I Missed That Train Long Back’
Shraddha Kapoor Surpasses PM Modi To Become 3rd Most-Followed Indian On Instagram Amid Stree 2 Success
Shraddha Kapoor Surpasses PM Modi To Become 3rd Most-Followed Indian On Instagram Amid Stree 2 Success
Badlapur Sexual Assault: MVA Calls For Maharashtra Bandh On August 24; Announces Sanjay Raut (Video)
Badlapur Sexual Assault: MVA Calls For Maharashtra Bandh On August 24; Announces Sanjay Raut (Video)
NCLT Approves ICICI Securities Delisting; Dismisses Minority Shareholder Petitions
NCLT Approves ICICI Securities Delisting; Dismisses Minority Shareholder Petitions

Of the 11 new cases of dengue, seven patients are male and four are female. One of the patients is under 14 years of age. All patients are undergoing treatment at their homes.

As far as the total number of dengue cases is concerned, 144 men and 97 women were affected by the disease, and 23 of them are kids.

Read Also
Batches Of Nine Life-Saving Drugs Banned In Madhya Pradesh Over Quality Test Failure; Check LIST
article-image

Monkeypox advisory issued in Indore

The health department has issued a public alert to create awareness against Mpox (monkeypox), following its classification as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) by the World Health Organisation (WHO) on August 14. 

Although no new case has been reported since March 27, 2024,. 

Chief Medical and Health Officer of Indore, Dr. BS Saitya, stated that monkeypox symptoms closely resemble those of smallpox; however, it is less severe and less contagious.

The health department has appealed to the to the public to take the required preventive measures.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore: 11 New Dengue Cases; Advisory Issued For MonkeyPox

Indore: 11 New Dengue Cases; Advisory Issued For MonkeyPox

Batches Of Nine Life-Saving Drugs Banned In Madhya Pradesh Over Quality Test Failure; Check LIST

Batches Of Nine Life-Saving Drugs Banned In Madhya Pradesh Over Quality Test Failure; Check LIST

BJP Kerala Leader & MoS George Kurian Files Rajya Sabha Nomination Papers From Madhya Pradesh

BJP Kerala Leader & MoS George Kurian Files Rajya Sabha Nomination Papers From Madhya Pradesh

MP Govt Transfers Nine IAS Officers; Sukhveer Singh Is New Chief Electoral Officer Of State

MP Govt Transfers Nine IAS Officers; Sukhveer Singh Is New Chief Electoral Officer Of State

IIM Indore Hosts Inaugural Director's Cup; Celebrates Women’s Football & Empowerment

IIM Indore Hosts Inaugural Director's Cup; Celebrates Women’s Football & Empowerment