Indore: 11 New Dengue Cases; Advisory Issued For MonkeyPox

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 11 more people tested positive for dengue on Tuesday. With this, the total number of cases in the city has reached 241, so far.

According to district malaria officer Dr. Daulat Patel, no new case of malaria was reported, restricting the total number of malaria patients to five.

Of the 11 new cases of dengue, seven patients are male and four are female. One of the patients is under 14 years of age. All patients are undergoing treatment at their homes.

As far as the total number of dengue cases is concerned, 144 men and 97 women were affected by the disease, and 23 of them are kids.

Monkeypox advisory issued in Indore

The health department has issued a public alert to create awareness against Mpox (monkeypox), following its classification as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) by the World Health Organisation (WHO) on August 14.

Although no new case has been reported since March 27, 2024,.

Chief Medical and Health Officer of Indore, Dr. BS Saitya, stated that monkeypox symptoms closely resemble those of smallpox; however, it is less severe and less contagious.

The health department has appealed to the to the public to take the required preventive measures.