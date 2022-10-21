Indore: 10K people to get benefit of govt schemes on November 1

Representative Image |

Indore(Madhya Pradesh): On the occasion of the foundation day of the state on November 1, a mega-programme is to be organised in the city, in which over 10,000 people will be given the benefits of government schemes.

Under the Chief Minister’s Jan Seva Abhiyan, a huge, one-day camp will be organised on that day.

Preparations for organising the camp have started. About 2.64 lakh applications have been received in the district under the Mukhya Mantri Jana Seva Abhiyan. Out of these, 2.37 lakh applications have been processed. Processing of the remaining applications is in progress.

To review these preparations, additional collector Abhay Bedekar held a meeting at the collector’s office here on Thursday. At the meeting, Bedekar said the camp site would be selected soon.

Additional collector Rajesh Rathod was also present on the occasion. Bedekar reviewed the progress of disposal of applications received under the Mukhya Mantri Jana Seva Abhiyan department-wise.

He directed that hundred per cent disposal of the applications received should be ensured according to eligibility and no application should be rejected without a valid reason. Action will be taken in case of negligence in disposal of the applications. If any deficiencies are found in the application, they should be rectified. Instructions were given that, if applications are rejected, a list should be made showing reasons. If an application is rejected without proper reason, action will be taken against the person concerned.