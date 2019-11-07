Indore: 107 ragging plaints in 2019, state shatters 11-yr record

Indore: Despite stringent rules, ragging has continued unabated in institutions of higher learning. In 2019, the state has reported 107 complaints of ragging so far, shattering 11 year old record.

“With 107 complaints, MP stands second in the country after UP which leads with 127 complaints,” said student leader Pankaj Prajapati citing nationwide data on ragging compiled by UGC. West Bengal with 97 complaints stands third. In 2018, MP had stood third in the country with 104 complaints.

This figure of 107, is the highest from MP since National Anti-Ragging Helpline was launched in 2009 on Supreme Court’s directive.

Prajapati said that though strict measures are in place, they are seldom implemented in true spirit by colleges and universities. This has led to a spurt in cases of ragging.

“State government also does not monitor ragging cases,” he added.

Dean for students’ welfare at Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya, Laxmi Kant Tripathi said that the university has zero tolerance policy on ragging. Instructions are issued to affiliated colleges time to time, he added.

“We direct colleges to strictly comply with ragging guidelines. But rising cases of ragging indicates that guidelines are not adhered to,” he added.

The ragging has been a menace in institutions of higher learning. However, till June 2009 there was no centralised facility to record complaints.

In June 2009, a 24×7 National Anti-Ragging Helpline was launched to provide immediate assistance to distressed students. Since its launch, the Helpline has received 6,675 complaints with maximum number of complaints coming from UP (1,142), followed by West Bengal (777) and Madhya Pradesh (710).

Maximum cases from Bhopal: The UGC data reveals that in 2019, maximum number of ragging complaints was received from Bhopal. As many as 31 complaints were received from Bhopal followed by 17 from Gwalior and 13 from Indore and 10 from Jabalpur. Last year too, the city reported maximum number of ragging complaints.

Three complaints in a day: Three complaints were lodged with Anti-Ragging Helpline from MP on Thursday. One complaint reached the Helpline from Shri Aurbindo Institute of Management (Indore), another from Shri Rawatpura Sarkar College of Management and Science (Datia) and third from Government Science College (Jabalpur). Tripathi said that DAVV has directed Aurbindo Institute to probe the complaint and submit report to the university as well.