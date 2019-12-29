Indore: 1,054 govt schools to become Schools of Excellence in city

Indore: School education department plans to upgrade 1,054 government schools as Schools of Excellence in the city by next academic session. This was announced in the divisional review meeting held on Saturday.

District education officers, district project coordinators, principals of District Institute for Education and Training, block resource coordinators, and block academic coordinators were present at the meeting called by school education department joint director (Indore division) Manish Verma.

All the officers were told to scale up performance of students in schools. “Within next two months, that is, by February, we asked officers to ensure that 90%t students reach A grade performance,” Verma said.

As per city’s scorecard, which was also released in the meeting, following is the performance.

Students in ‘A’ grade performance: 30%

Students in ‘B’ grade performance: 28%

Students in ‘C’ grade performance: 31%

“Target is to bring up C grade performance to B grade in a month and simultaneously B grade to A grade,” Verma said. By February, B grade performance can be brought up to A grade to achieve the target. Divisional commissioner Akash Tripathi had fixed these targets.

Class V, VIII board exam from 2020-21: There will be board exams for class V and VIII students from academic session 2020-21. To ensure that all students perform well, the school education department instructed officers to prepare students for boards. “We will conduct training and meetings. Underperforming teachers will be identified,” Verma said.