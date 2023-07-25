Indore: 10.5% Increase In Power Demand This July Compared To Last July

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company has witnessed a steep hike in power demand this July compared to last July.

“There has been an average demand of 10.5 per cent more electricity this July as compared to the same corresponding period,” the company said.

About 151 crore units of electricity have been supplied in 24 days of July. Last year, about 137 crore units of electricity were supplied in the same period.

West Discom managing director AmitTomar said that there was 10.5 per cent more supply in Indore city, 13 per cent more in Indore rural. Similarly, around 9.50 per cent more power was supplied in Ujjain, 12% in Dewas, 12% in Khandwa, 10.5 % in Burhanpur, 3.5% in Khargone, 5.5% in Barwani, 19% in Dhar, 5.5% in Jhabua-Alirajpur, 12% in Shajapur, 10% in Ratlam, 7% in Mandsaur , 11% in Neemuch and 10% Agar.

Centre Approves 10 More New Grids

The Central government has approved more than 10 grids in the district under the revamped distribution sector scheme (RDSS). With this, the power distribution capacity of the district will increase meeting their requirements for next 10 years. MP Shankar Lalwani said that the central government is giving all possible cooperation in the matter of electricity.

Bhumi Pujan was also performed for the new 33/11 KV grid of 5 MVA capacity in the city's Dhakanwalakuan area. MLA Akash Vijayvargiya, corporator Pankhuri Jain Dosi were present on the occasion. Vijayvargiya said that with the new grid, facilities for hospitals, business establishments and domestic consumers would increase.

