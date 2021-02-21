Indore: 10, 12 examinations on old pattern, education board sends question bank

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education has decided to take class X, XII examinations on the old pattern and has sent question banks to all schools based on the old pattern. The decision was taken on Saturday night.

Also, the school teachers have been asked to prepare children for the main examination on the basis of old question bank. They have told to conduct additional classes in schools specially for difficult subjects like maths, English, physics.

In view of coronavirus infection, Board chairman Radheshyam Julania had prepared a blueprint 15 days back, declaring the new pattern of the question papers for class X, XII and had also mentioned changes in the evaluation. However, the school education department objected to it.

As a result, it has been decided to stick to old pattern. The system of evaluation will remain the same. The schools have also been told that due to corona infection, the course has not been completed in schools and therefore students should prepare for main exams on the basis of question bank.