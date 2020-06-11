Indore: 101-yr-old is COVID positive, but has no symptoms

Indore: It has become a known fact that most of the COVID-19 patients in Indore are asymptomatic. But, the case of a 101-year-old patient has surprised city doctors on Thursday as he didn't have any symptoms and was tested positive accidentally.

The oldest patient of COVID 19 in city, resident of Chhatribagh, was admitted to Aurobindo Hospital on Thursday evening.

"The patient had gone to a private hospital for stomach pain and was diagnosed with pneumonia. When his samples were taken, he was found positive," control room in-charge of COVID-19 Dr Anil Dongre said.

He added that the patient has 17 high-risk contacts, which are his family members, and 11 are low-risk contacts.

"The case is indeed surprising as the patient didn't have symptoms like cough, cold or fever. Samples of his family members will also be taken," Dr Dongre said.

The control room in-charge warned people after learning about the case and said that people should not take the virus lightly as many are asymptomatic and can spread it to many.

22 patients discharged

As many as 22 patients were discharged from two hospitals of the city on Thursday.

Patients discharged include the youngest patient of 8-month-old boy while the oldest one is the 75-year-old woman.