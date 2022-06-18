e-Paper Get App

Indore: 1000 students to perform yoga on June 21 in city

Mega event at RAPTC ground

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, June 18, 2022, 01:25 AM IST
article-image
June 21 International Yoga Day |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): On the occasion of International Yoga Day on June 21, over 1000 students will perform yoga at RAPTC ground, venue of the main event between 6 am and 8.30 am.

At the main event, the messages of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will also be broadcast.

According to the schedule, the participants will reach the venue at 6.20 am. The CM's message will be broadcast between 6.30 am and 6.40 am. The PM's message will be broadcast immediately after this till 7 am, and that would be followed by yoga.

Instructions have been issued by the Department of School Education and Higher Education to organise Yoga Day

in schools and colleges of the state. Similar instructions have been issued to all panchayat and urban bodies.

article-image

