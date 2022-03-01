Indore: 1,000-capacity discourse hall worth Rs 8 crore to be built on Khajrana temple premises

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A discourse hall with a seating capacity of 1,000 people will be constructed on Khajrana Ganesh Temple premises. The hall will be built at a cost of Rs 8 crore. Besides, a building will be constructed which will have housing capacity for 150 people. It will have rooms, a dormitory, a meditation room, an elevator, and so on.

An MoU to this effect was inked by the Balkrishna Agrawal Parmarthik Trust Smt Mithibai Daulat Ram Chhawchharia president Balkrishna Agrawal, Ganesh Mandir Khajrana managing committee chairman and collector Manish Singh and managing committee administrator and municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal.

Social worker Anil Bhandari and Achal Choudhary were given the responsibility of designing the entire buildings and work as coordinators to give full embodiment to the work.

Singh said that a steering committee would be constituted for the operation of the buildings. The committee will comprise elite citizens and the temple management committee members. The committee will guide its construction and operations.

Indore-5 MLA Mahendra Hardia said the establishment of the Bhakta Sadan and discourse hall will add to the prestige of the temple, as well as facilitate the stay of visitors coming from outside. He said both the buildings would be completed in just 20 months.

On the occasion of Mahashivratri on Tuesday, Singh and Pal performed Rudrabhishek in Mahakal temple located at the Khajrana Ganesh Temple premises.

Published on: Tuesday, March 01, 2022, 10:34 PM IST