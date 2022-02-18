Indore: 100 cases, no death; Rate of positivity dropped to 1.12 percent, active cases of 431

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 100 cases were found positive on Thursday. These cases were found positive out of 8927 samples tested with this the positivity rate reached 1.12 percent. The total number of positive patients in the city reached 207006. With no new deaths reported, the total number of deaths remained to 1459, so far.

As many as 436 patients recovered due to which the active cases also decreased to 431 on Thursday.

Published on: Friday, February 18, 2022, 12:20 AM IST