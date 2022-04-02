Indore: 10 students of Agriculture College booked for thrashing three classmates

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Three students of the Agriculture College were allegedly thrashed by other students of the same class late on Thursday, police said on Friday. The students of another group used to tease the victims over a petty issue due to which the incident happened.

The investigating officer SI Akshay Kushwah of Sanyogitaganj police station said that a case has been registered against 10 students of the same college under various sections of the IPC on the complaint of Arun Thakur, a student of the second year. A preliminary investigation revealed that Arun, his friends Naman and Pritam live in a hostel in the area. The accused had been teasing them over living in the hostel. The trio was gone to have food when the accused reached there and they started teasing them again and beat them up.

The police are searching for the accused. The police said that it was not a matter of ragging in the college as the complainant and the accused are students of the same class. However, the investigation is underwear in the case.

Published on: Saturday, April 02, 2022, 01:09 AM IST