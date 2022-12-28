Indoore: Develop global garden for everlasting memories, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, has suggested that a ‘Global Garden’ be developed in the city to keep the memories of hosting the 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas (PBD) Conference alive forever. He also instructed local officials to finalise the list of the guests who would be dining with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 9, 2023. He instructed the police to maintain law and order during the high-octane global event.

CM Chouhan was reviewing the preparedness for the PBD Conference here at Brilliant Convention Centre on Tuesday. Union Minister of State for External Affairs, V. Muraleedharan, was also present.

The CM reminded the dignitaries that in India we have a rich culture of considering the guests as Gods hence he emphasised the need to take steps to ensure that the guests are welcomed and felicitated in a memorable manner.

He said the state and especially the guardians of Indore must ensure that the guests take home fond memories and cherish the same for a long time to come.

He said the city has already set an example in the cleanliness index in the country and now must ensure that this programme achieves world class status.

DEVELOP GLOBAL GARDEN: CM

The CM is keen to have a global garden to have everlasting memories of the high-profile event. Guests coming in will plant saplings and a plaque bearing their names will be installed in the enclosure of the saplings. They would also be presented with their photograph in the global garden as a memento. However, the location of the garden is yet to be finalised.

Food and transportation

He took stock of the accommodation, transport, food etc. of the guests and said the minutest details should be looked at. He said everything should be in place and nothing should be left for the 11th hour.

He also said all facilities should be done well on time and there should be no dearth of vehicles to ferry the guests and dignitaries. He also said the incoming guests should be received with full honours.

POLICE MUST REMAIN ALERT

CM Chouhan said the security aspect has to be dealt with sternly and the cops must prepare a blueprint to ensure that the high-profile event is conducted smoothly without glitches. He reminded all that everyone should be working in unison for the enhancement of the state’s pride.

MoS inspects venue

Union Minister of State for External Affairs, V Muraleedharan, inspected the venue. He expressed satisfaction over the preparations and said remarkable work was being done and expressed his confidence that the show would be a hit.

DETAILED BRIEFING

Divisional commissioner, Dr Pawan Kumar Sharma, police commissioner, Harinarayanchari Mishra, and IMC commissioner, Pratibha Pal, gave detailed information about various activities, arrangements and preparations being made for the event.

HOMESTAY ARRANGEMENTS

As per the tradition of Atithi Devo Bhava… home stay facilities have been planned in the city and Indoris have been chosen to host these honourable guests at their homes. So far, 40 guests have registered themselves under this arrangement.

On alert mode

All measures are being taken to ensure that the authorities are ready and well-equipped to face any eventuality like medical emergency etc. For this, helpdesks etc are being set up and mock drills will take place on December 30.

Hospitals situated near the venue should be prepared to act in a jiffy. The authorities are plugging all loopholes.

The guests would also be taken on a tour of the city and in the itinerary, famous joints like Chhappan Dukan, Sarafa Food Street have been included. They will also be taken to the adjoining tourist spots and a buyer-sellers interaction session is being planned for the esteemed guests to promote the state’s handicrafts etc.

Read Also Indore: Regional Passport Officer Shitanshu Chaurasia meets CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan over PBD meet